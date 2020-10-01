NAACP holds press briefing after meeting with Pawleys Island mayor over Facebook remarks

State NAACP president joins Pawleys Island chapter for press briefing after meeting with mayor over Facebook remarks.

The Press Conference will address the results of the Sept. 22 meeting and next steps of the local NAACP and other citizens groups.

“The NAACP continues to call for the resignation of Brian Henry, mayor of Pawleys Island, SC,” said Marvin Neal, President of the Georgetown NAACP Branch #5520, “along with other social justice groups and concerned individuals, we will continue to hold the Mayor accountable.”

The meeting was held in response to the ongoing controversy created by disturbing and racially insensitive comments posted on Mayor Brian Henry`s Facebook page urging individuals to “rise up” and “treat Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements like the terror organizations they are.”