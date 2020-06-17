WATCH LIVE: Public hearing on removal of Dillon County administrator Tony Clyburn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Council is holding a public hearing regarding the removal Administrator Tony Clyburn.

Clyburn, who county council voted recently to remove, said he thinks his dismissal is because of corruption he’s uncovered. Council will vote again on his employment.

“Everyone out there knows the type of corruption, the type of favoritism, the type of power grabs that you have in this county, everyone knows it,” Clyburn said. “I don’t think there’s a single person in this room and a single person watching this video who doesn’t know exactly what goes on in Dillon County.”

Last week, Dillon County Council Chair Stevie Grice posted a list of reasons about why he voted to dismiss Clyburn on social media. It includes claims Clyburn lives in Georgetown County and not Dillon County, as required by his contract.

Another claim is that he gave individual raises to county employees not provided for in the county budget.

Clyburn still acts as county administrator, pending that vote.

