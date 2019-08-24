WATCH: Man caught on camera napping while Tesla drives on California highway

Breaking News Alert
VALENCIA, CA (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A couple in California was driving down the highway near Santa Clarita on Saturday when they noticed a guy in a Tesla in the next lane overlooked like he was sleeping.

Apparently, he was going about 70 to 75 miles an hour, but the car stayed in its lane the whole time.

It may have been on autopilot, but Tesla says autopilot isn’t an invitation to take a snooze.

Tesla writes on its website: “Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

The family who recorded this video didn’t end up calling the police because they say the guy eventually woke up.

