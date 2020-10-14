WATCH: Meteor streaks across Charleston sky during morning weather forecast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Did you see it? A meteor was caught on camera as it zipped over the Lowcountry sky early Wednesday morning.

It happened while Storm Team 2’s Josh Marthers was providing his forecast during News 2 Today at about 6:12 a.m.

Marthers was taking a look at the peninsula from the Beach Club Cam when the meteor streaked across the early morning sky. Not a bad way to welcome a Wednesday morning!

LATEST HEADLINES: