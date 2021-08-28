WATCH: Retiring Air Force pilot makes final C-17 flight over his hometown in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A low-flying military caught the attention of many Robeson County residents on Friday. What they didn’t know was that the man piloting the Boeing C-17 was a retiring U.S. Air Force colonel making his final flight over his hometown.

Lt. Col. DaVance Locklear, a Pembroke native and enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, was following in the footsteps of past Lumbee Warriors who flew over the town in the 1950s, according to Tasha Oxendine, the tribe’s public relations manager.

“Some people were very surprised to see a Boeing C-17 flying low across the Pembroke community this afternoon,” Oxendine said. “It was a special flight, as retiring Lt. Colonel DaVance Locklear flew into Robeson County and his hometown of Pembroke for his final flight in the U.S. Air Force.”

Locklear made a pass over Pembroke, circling over the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex, also known as “The Turtle” building, as his 20-year career in the military wound to a conclusion, Oxendine said.