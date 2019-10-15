Watch: SC’s largest solar farm opens Tuesday

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC – Tuesday, the largest solar farm in SC opens in Orangeburg County.

A solar farm is a site that hosts a grid of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, which are secured to ground-mounted metal racks.

The power generated at the solar farm is fed into the electric grid, providing clean and affordable energy to communities, according to the company’s website.

Once a site is up and running, the Operations and Maintenance department oversees site performance and regular maintenance. Solar farms typically produce energy for 40 years or more, according to Cypress Creek Renewables.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, State Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr., will join executives from Cubico Sustainable Investments and Cypress Creek Renewables on Tuesday to celebrate the powering up of the solar farm called Palmetto Plains and the solar industry’s growth in Orangeburg County and throughout South Carolina.

The solar farm is located at 1301 Bowman Branch Highway, Bowman, SC 29018, across from old Bowman High School.