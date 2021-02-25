Watch: Time capsule found in John C. Calhoun monument to be opened

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule found at the base, also known as the cornerstone, of the John C. Calhoun monument in Charleston will be opened on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Crews working to deconstruct the base of the statue in Marion Square found the time capsule on Jan. 23. It was moved to a secure location until archeologists were able to open it and reveal the contents.

Laid on top of the cornerstone were pieces of loose slate and a marble cap that enclosed it. Underneath that marble cap was said to appear as a tar-like substance that is believed to have come from when the cornerstone was previously opened in 1886.

Eric Poplin, a Senior Archeologist Brockington & Associates, said they are approaching the unboxing slowly as there is only one of the cornerstones and they want to ensure it’s done right with a previous opening. Even more, Poplin said that the cornerstone was not intended to be opened and treated as if it were a time capsule.

The initial design on the cornerstone was as much decorative as it was integral to the monument itself. Poplin said because of this, they are going to need all hands on deck in the chance the artifacts inside need to be acted upon to preserve their integrity.

A mention of the item came from a newspaper article from the then-called News and Courier in 1934. No other records have been found that mention the capsule being placed in the monument.