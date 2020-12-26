WATCH: Woman chases man who smashes restaurant window

ORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are some situations you can’t plan a response for.

Angela Todd encountered one of those moments while eating lunch at the Bangkok Palace in downtown Portland on Wednesday. And after a second of soaking in the situation, Todd reacted.

“I suppose I’m somebody that jumps into action sometimes,” she said.

For no reason, a man, who was eventually detained and placed in a hospital for mental health treatment, was seen smashing a window at the Bangkok Palace, spraying broken glass all over the table where a woman was eating.

“When you are having lunch and all of a sudden there is glass flying everywhere and a big bang, it takes you a second to even realize,” Todd said.

After that brief realization, Todd took off running, yelling ‘Stop!’ as she chased the unidentified man out of the restaurant.

“I’m not really sure but it was apparent to me that I didn’t want him to just go down the street and for no one to be responsible for something like that,” Todd said, regarding her decision to run after the man.

Angela Todd chased a suspect who randomly smashed a window at the Bangkok Palace where she was eating on Sept. 19, 2018. (KOIN)

Todd said her and another man followed the suspect, but kept their distance. Eventually, they got to the waterfront where the man was met by police.

“What was important to me was to just keep up with him,” Todd said. “I’m pretty proud of my physical fitness today. I had no idea I had it in me, but I think with adrenaline it’s amazing what you can put out.”

Looking back, Todd is glad she got up and reacted. The window smashing, apparently without motive, is not something she wanted to go unnoticed.

“I think it’s important that we not become so immune to the problems that we are having, that we are not paying attention to, because this isn’t the city I want to live in,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Todd has taken action against livability concerns in Portland. On Monday, she and other Montavilla residents hung huge banners over the I-205 and Glisan overpass with the message “Enough is Enough,” a rallying cry to address the increasing number of homeless camps and drug addicted people in the city.

“It’s like Mad Max out here,” she said on Monday. “We have needles in parks and on our roadsides. Some of us are afraid to have our children outside. We have human waste. We’re doing neighborhood clean ups. We come back a week later and it’s trashed again. We need help. We need help for everybody.”

Todd echoed that message on Wednesday.

“We are going to have to start demanding a better livability and not excepting that this is just the way that it is.”

Todd wants further action, as well.

“It’s not about saying these are horrible people let’s send them to jail,” Todd said in regard to the suspect who police said was having a mental health crisis. “It’s about saying lets deal with our criminals and let’s also deal with our people that need some mental health and let’s have resources for those.”