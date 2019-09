GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – As many across our area deal with rain from Hurricane Dorian, crews in the Murrells Inlet – Garden City fire district are dealing with a water main break.

According to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District, the water main break is off of Tournament Boulevard. Crews are on the scene working to fix the main.

Officials say that though the storm is weakening there are still many hazards and encourage everyone to remain safe.