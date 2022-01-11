Water outage planned for Alligator Road in Florence as part of highway widening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Alligator Road in Florence will be temporarily without water Tuesday.

The planned water outage is to complete necessary water system utility work in support of the Florence County Capital Tax Project for the Alligator Road Highway Widening Phase II.

The outage will affect customers within the section of 3494 – 3698 Alligator Road during the hours of 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Once water is restored to the area, the lines will be flushed, which may cause discoloration to the water, and customers may notice trapped air when they first turn on the water.

A boil water advisory is also issued for the area out of an abundance of caution. The advisory requires that any water used for consumption be boiled for one minute prior to use.