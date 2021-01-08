Water to be turned off until further notice in the Black Creek area of Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Water will be turned off in parts of Darlington County due to a water main line break and flooding in the area.

The affected areas include East Black Creek Road from Atlee Court to the end of East Black Creek Road until further notice, according to the Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority.

