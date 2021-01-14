WBTW hosts annual Red Cross blood drive in Myrtle Beach and Florence

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – WBTW is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Thursday.

Those who wish to donate can visit one of two locations: Beach Church in Fantasy Harbor and Magnolia Mall in Florence. Both locations will be accepting donations from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Every two seconds in the United States a blood donation is needed, and every day 38,000 donations are needed in the country.

Because of the pandemic, blood donations are needed now more than ever. Blood donations can be tested for antibodies that allow you to be a plasma donor for COVID-19 patients. Your plasma could help them fight off the virus.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place throughout the event. In order to donate you must be at least 17-years-old, feeling well and you must weigh at least 110 pounds.

News13’s Nicole Boone will be bringing live reports from donations at the Beach Church location on Facebook throughout the day.