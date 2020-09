MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 WBTW is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The drives run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence.

Anyone who gives a full donation can receive a COVID-19 antibody test.

Donors also will receive a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips and a coupon for a free Pizza Hut personal pan pizza.