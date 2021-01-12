WBTW to host televised phone bank with Tidelands Health, answer viewer questions on vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – WBTW News 13 is partnering with Tidelands Health to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine during a televised phone bank this week.

Tidelands Health physicians will be at WBTW’s station on Thursday, from 5- 6:30 p.m. to take calls from viewers who have questions about the science, effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The phone bank is designed to provide answers to medical questions about the vaccine. Community members with questions about the state’s timing for vaccine distribution should find answers here.

“This is an excellent opportunity for community members to speak directly with physicians to get answers to their questions about the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Philip Dulberger, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Tidelands Health said. “Throughout the pandemic, Tidelands Health has remained committed to providing accurate, expert information about COVID-19 to our community. The phone bank is one way we connect with our community members to support them through this pandemic.”

Those who have questions for Tidelands Health physicians during the phone bank should tune in to WBTW on Thursday for the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts. The phone bank call-in number will be visible on the screen throughout the broadcasts.

This is the second phone bank Tidelands Health and WBTW have offered to answer questions during the pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March, doctors answered questions about COVID-19 from community members who called in during the first phone bank at WBTW.

Community members also can find information about the COVID-19 vaccine in the comprehensive vaccine resource center at tidelandshealth.org.

LATEST HEADLINES: