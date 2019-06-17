WBTW works to rebuild home for 2019 Founder’s Day of Caring

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) – Monday is a special day of caring here at News13.

The station is helping to rebuild a home devastated by Hurricane Florence as employees participate in the company’s “Founders Day of Caring.”

Each year, all of Nexstar’s TV markets participate in Founder’s Day of Caring by volunteering in the community.

This year, the United Way of Horry County teamed us up with the Waccamaw VOAD, or Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster

News13 is working to repair a home in a neighborhood that flooded after Hurricane Florence.

The people who lived in the home say they had water come up through the woods and into their house in Bucksport.

News13 is repairing the subfloor, laying down flooring and doing trim work on the home. Volunteers from News13 will be working until 3 in the afternoon on Monday.

If your home was damaged from flooding after Hurricane Florence and you’re looking for volunteers to help repair your home, click here.

If you’d like to become a volunteer, click here.