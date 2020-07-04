‘We are allowed to refuse service’: Myrtle Beach venues enforce face mask policy for 4th of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach’s Fourth of July celebrations will look different than years past. Many firework shows and parades are canceled due to COVID-19, but a new public mask requirement approved by the city still allows a socially distant celebration.

Many Myrtle Beach venues are proceeding with the Fourth of July events despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Customers and employees no longer have the option of whether or not to wear a face mask. Starting Friday, face masks will be required.

Myrtle Beach city council approved a mandatory face mask policy on Thursday. Friday is the first day the new policy is in effect as city leaders attempt to reduce the continually increasing number of cases.

Businesses plan to enforce the new rule from the start of the holiday weekend by posting the mandatory rules for customers to follow upon entering their business.

“We’ve kind of been pushing this every day, let’s be consistent with it and it’s kind of second nature for them now,” Jonathan Talbot, Tin Roof General Manager said.

Among the list of public places, face coverings must be worn in all restaurants, bars, venues, hotels, and amusement parks. Customers will be required to wear masks entering, exiting, waiting for a table, and ordering.

“We are allowed to refuse service to anyone who is not going to adhere to the city ordinance so if it comes to that I will, unfortunately, have to be in that position,” Talbot said.

Customers will be required to wear masks entering, exiting, waiting for a table, and ordering. Tin Roof’s general manager said the city’s order was no surprise. Similar or stricter policies are in place for Tin Roof in other cities.

“I’ve seen a number of people coming from other cities on a regular basis who have already told me prior to today I come down because I don’t want to have to wear a mask in North Carolina,” Talbot said.

“North Carolina is still shut down, for the most part, there is nothing open,” vacationer from North Carolina said.

Red, white, and blue face masks appear to be the patriotic trend this holiday. Masks are not only required for employees in Myrtle Beach, but also their customers and anyone in a public setting starting Friday.

“We are going to have a party here this weekend. We are going to stay under our occupancy numbers so if there is a line at the door I’m sorry I will talk to everyone and try to get everyone in as quickly as we can,” Talbot said.

The order is in effect the next 60 days or until the council lifts the order. Those who fail to comply could face a $100 fine.