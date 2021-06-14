‘We are so grateful’: Myrtle Beach veteran family surprised with mortgage-free home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Eric Fisher and his family were surprised with a mortgage-free home at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

The Fisher’s, interested in a new home, thought they were going in for an initial interview, but to their surprise, they were welcomed by dozens of neighbors in Forestbrook Estates community in Myrtle Beach.

“Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made to keep everyone in this country safe,” said Scott Withington, division manager with Lennar. Lennar partnered with the non-profit organization Operation FINALLY HOME to make this family’s dreams come true.

It’s the first mortgage-free home given in Myrtle Beach by the groups.

“This makes it all worth it,” said Breanna Fisher, Eric’s wife. “Just seeing them being here. The support that they have for our military.”

Fisher’s plan was to serve 20 years in the Marine Corp., but he medically retired after 10 years. He’s received three Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals and two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, among many other accolades.

Neighbors welcomed the couple and their two daughters to the community and thanked Eric for his service.

“To have all these people come out and support — one, the community and two, a veteran. It means a lot,” Rich Derderian said.

Derderian, a Vietnam Veteran and soon-to-be neighbor tells News13 he looks forward to sharing beers and war stories with Eric.

“It’s going to make things a lot better for us. That’s for one. It’s going to relieve a lot of stress,” Eric said. It’s a dream home, that is expected to become a reality for the Fisher family in November.

“We are just so grateful for Lennar and everyone else who could be out here to make this dream come true,” Breanna said.