‘We will march:’ NAACP urges more action until Pawleys Island mayor resigns over racial Facebook post

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Branch of the NAACP held a news conference Thursday to discuss a recent meeting they held with Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry.

NAACP leaders and members of the community say they are still unhappy with comments Mayor Henry made on Facebook regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, which he referred to as a terror organization, and an incident where three people were shot, two fatally, during a traffic incident near Andrews.

Henry apologized for the racially insensitive post on Facebook. When speaking about a man who is charged with shooting and killing two people after a traffic accident in Georgetown, Henry posted, “2 innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man. Tell me, where is the outrage? When and where will we begin rioting and burning down businesses in Georgetown.”

Mayor Henry also referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a terror organization. “This BLM and Antifa movement must be (treated) like the terror organizations that they are,” he wrote.

The NAACP is still calling for the Mayor to step down, despite publicly apologizing last month. “I am profoundly sorry for those I offended with my post last week,” said Henry during that press conference on September 3rd.

During Thursday’s press conference, the president of the Georgetown County NAACP, Marvin Neal, said the reason “rioting and burning down businesses in Georgetown” is not happening, is because of the NAACP’s relationship with the police and sheriff’s department. He said it’s not because of hateful, inciteful words like the ones Mayor Henry posted.

The organization said Mayor Henry requested a meeting with them, which was held on September 22nd. He brought along three people including his wife.

“The three, his wife included, cried all night because the senseless people was killed. Imagine how many Black people cried for 400 damn years? How many? How many? They are still crying. Still crying,” Neal said with emotion.

Neal said they have not asked anyone to boycott Henry’s business, Palmetto Cheese Brand, but said they will continue to act until Henry steps down. “We’re gonna start some good trouble. Some real good trouble,” he said, referring to the John Lewis quote about good trouble. “We’re gonna come back to visit him again.”

Neal said they are planning a massive march that will take place on October 10th, and will plan their next action after that. He said this will continue until Henry resigns as mayor of Pawleys Island.