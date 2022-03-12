Good morning all on this active Saturday start! We are tracking storms to start the day, approaching our communities that have actually warmed into the 60s overnight thanks to a warm front.

However, a strong cold front will now keep pressing through our viewing area with a line of thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible with these storms between now and 9-10am. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts over 60mph, but an isolated tornado is possible too.

It will stay windy today and it will get much colder as skies gradually clear. Again temps will be in the 60s now, but will drop into the upper 40s by afternoon. Very cold weather will move in tonight with low temperatures falling into the 20s. Brrr!

Sunday will be sunny, but cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Warmer weather will be back next week. Another storm system will bring us rain from later Tuesday into Wednesday. We’re slated to dry out to a pleasant St. Patrick’s Day though, with highs currently projected in the low 70s.

TODAY: Severe thunderstorms possible early, then clearing, windy and turning colder. Morning highs in the low to mid 60s, but temperatures will fall throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.