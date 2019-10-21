WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Tuesday morning

Tuesday is a weather alert day. A strong cold front will push storms into the area early Tuesday morning and some of those storms could be strong to severe.

The main threat will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. with the main threat being damaging straight-line winds in some of the thunderstorms.

There’s also a low risk of hail and a possible and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as a low pushes through with the front.

The cold front will move through in the mid to late afternoon and push the storms off shore and we’ll clear out in the evening.