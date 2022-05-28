MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–The skies will be mostly clear as we head into tonight with overnight low temperatures not too far off from normal. The beaches will be running in the upper-60s, and inland will bottom out in the mid-60s.

It is going to be a nice start to the day tomorrow. Mostly clear skies, but we will have to keep an eye on the sky here along the coast. We have been in the swing of summer and that means a sea breeze is present almost every day because the air above the water is cooler than the air above the land (land heats up faster). The air over the water will rush in to fill in for the rising, warmer air over land. The sea breeze feels nice if you are on the beach, but the sea breeze is also a source for convection, or storms firing up.

Based on the future cast for tomorrow, isolated showers are expected to pop up in the afternoon, even a heavier downpour or two, but luckily any rain is isolated, brief, and only a concern for the Grand Strand.

High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-80s for the coast and low-90s for the Pee Dee and border belt. Memorial Day, Monday, has a similar outlook. Temperatures will run about the same, and a sea breeze may pop up a couple of brief showers for the coast.

High-pressure swings in to finish out the weekend and that will keep the work week humid and sunny. Temperatures will climb ever so slightly Wednesday and Thursday – mid-90s inland and upper-80s for the beaches. A cold front swings in late in the week bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

—–Tropical Update—–

Currently, there is nothing to report in the Atlantic. In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Agatha has formed and will be a hurricane as early as Sunday afternoon. Agatha is off the west coast of Mexico 250 miles SW of Oaxaca, Mexico. The reason for mentioning this storm is that it is forecast to cross Mexico and exit into the Gulf of Mexico where a second development is possible.

Agatha is forecasted to make landfall in Mexico as a category 2 hurricane is sustained winds of 100 mph. Landfall is projected for Monday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center stated the chances for development of a tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean is 0% in the next two days, and 20% in the next five days. Right now, things are calm in the Atlantic. Nothing to worry about currently, enjoy your Memorial Day weekend.