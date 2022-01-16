Weathers to seek final term as South Carolina’s agriculture commissioner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s longtime Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers says he will seek one final re-election bid this fall.

Weathers has served as the head of the state’s agriculture agency since 2004. The sixth term Weathers intends to run for will be his final one for the job representing the state’s 25,000 farms, he said in a news release.

Weathers said he intends to spend a final term helping local farms grow and develop, offering market-based carbon capture opportunities and offsetting the difficult effects of COVID-19 on farms.

The Republican commissioner won more than 75% of the vote in Nov. 2018, when he was last up for election.

The fourth-generation farmer from Bowman is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.