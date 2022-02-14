Week Ahead

Happy Valentine’s Day! Though it is on the cooler side, there is a lot of sunshine to help it feel a little bit warmer than it is. Mid 50s on the radar for today, and that will lead into another cold night. Inland will be in the upper 20s to near 30, and closer to shore anticipate low to mid 30s. More sunshine for Tuesday and a nice boost in temperatures as high pressure situates itself right over South Carolina. Most cities will have high temperatures between 5-10 degrees warmer tomorrow. Temperatures will also be more mild Tuesday night with widespread lows in the low to mid 40s. Warming will continue until Friday. All cities forecasted to be in the 70s for Thursday.

Wednesday will still contain a lot of sunshine, but moving into the evening time, clouds will begin to appear. A trough will develop in the Midwest on Wednesday and will begin its journey to the Carolinas. Within troughs, a shortwave is sometimes possible. In short, a shortwave is an upper level disturbance within the trough and creates rising motion ahead of it which can lead to showers and thunderstorms. For this system, a shortwave and surface low pressure with move through the Ohio Valley on Thursday and trailing the system is a cold front which extends deep into the South, and will sweep through the Carolinas. Most of the impacts and rain will arise Thursday late afternoon and continue into parts of Friday afternoon before moving offshore Friday night. Offshore movement will make way for a mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with temperatures returning to the low to mid 60s.