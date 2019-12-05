Ohio sheriff’s office looking for man with distinctive tattoo

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) – The Marietta Sheriff’s Office in Washington County, Ohio is looking for a man with a “pothead” tattoo on his head.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The sheriff’s office warns not to attempt to apprehend him and to call law enforcement immediately.

courtesy: Marietta Sheriff’s Office (Ohio)

Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address.

His last known address was in Belpree, OH.

Other tattoos include