Ohio sheriff’s office looking for man with distinctive tattoo

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

courtesy: Marietta Sheriff’s Office (Ohio)

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) – The Marietta Sheriff’s Office in Washington County, Ohio is looking for a man with a “pothead” tattoo on his head.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The sheriff’s office warns not to attempt to apprehend him and to call law enforcement immediately.

courtesy: Marietta Sheriff’s Office (Ohio)

Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address.

His last known address was in Belpree, OH.

Other tattoos include

  • TAT Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eyebrows
  • TAT Fingers, left hand – “LONE”
  • TAT Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”
  • TAT Back – Cross
  • TAT Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades
  • TAT Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
  • TAT Arm, right – ½ sleeve
  • TAT Arm, left – ½ sleeve
  • TAT Neck – Cross w/Crown

