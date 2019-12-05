Ohio sheriff’s office looking for man with distinctive tattoo

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) – The Marietta Sheriff’s Office in Washington County, Ohio is looking for a man with a “pothead” tattoo on his head.
The sheriff’s office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.
The sheriff’s office warns not to attempt to apprehend him and to call law enforcement immediately.
Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address.
His last known address was in Belpree, OH.
Other tattoos include
- TAT Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eyebrows
- TAT Fingers, left hand – “LONE”
- TAT Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”
- TAT Back – Cross
- TAT Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades
- TAT Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
- TAT Arm, right – ½ sleeve
- TAT Arm, left – ½ sleeve
- TAT Neck – Cross w/Crown