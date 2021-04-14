Well-known Florence restaurant closed early due to a staffing shortage

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A well-known Florence restaurant closed on Tuesday to a staffing shortage.

Red Bone Alley posted a social media message saying their restaurant was closed on account of staffing shortages. “We will be back tomorrow! If you or someone you know is looking for a great job in the hospitality industry, send your resume to our GM David at david@redbonealley.com.”

The restaurant is hiring for front and back of house positions.

It’s been a rough year not just for people looking for a job but also for businesses looking for people to work for them.

Hospitality businesses say they believe the pandemic has also created fear in many people seeking employment.

“Usually we are flooded with people looking for jobs,” said Reservation Director for Elliot Beach Rentals, Marlo Shields. “Maybe they are looking for work from home positions. I have seen a lot of that. That pretty much is what I think the issue is and maybe a lot of people still on unemployment that are not really needing to work.”

Businesses say they have also seen a decrease in international students applying for jobs amid the pandemic.

“We haven’t seen any yet so I am not sure what that will look like for this year,” said Milsaps. “Definitely we have always welcomed them and it’s a great program that we have had to assist with staffing for the season.”

“We miss them,” said Shields. “They are always a huge help every year and we usually take a good amount of them at Elliot Beach Rentals. I am hoping that they are able to come this year but we definitely miss them.”