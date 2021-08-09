Well-known Myrtle Beach videographer Rik Dickinson dies in car crash, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a well-known production manager and videographer died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

Police say Richard “Rik” Dickinson died in a car crash at 38th Avenue North and 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Dickinson was 74 years old.

Dickinson has worked for major motion pictures and television shows, and has received many awards for his work. He moved to Myrtle Beach in 1976 and founded his business shortly after. He served on the board of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

According to his linkedin page, Dickinson was president of Encore Video Productions for 40 years. He began as a U.S. Air Force Intelligence photographic specialist operating secret Air Force intelligence gathering cameras. He joined WTVN-TV in Columbus, Ohio as a director, news reporter/cameraman, film editor, commercial production cameraman and lighting director. In 1973, he was awarded “Best News Film of the Year” by the Associated Press.

