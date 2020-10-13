‘We’re just overjoyed’: Food Lion manager donates hundreds of bags full of groceries to Socastee Elementary School students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over 300 bags of groceries will be given to the families of students at Socastee Elementary School, thanks to the manager at a nearby Food Lion.

Mike Wood definitely wasn’t expecting any recognition for his act of kindness. He told News13, he simply wanted to do a good thing.

“You know there are a lot of associates here at the store – they live in the community, and when it’s kids that are in need, I just decided to help out,” Wood said.

With a spirit of giving and humility, Wood didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand. Counselors at Socastee Elementary shared that parents have called saying they are struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic.

One parent described how they are forgoing meals themselves so their children will have enough to eat. That’s when Bernetta Sanders, counselor at the school, called the nearby Food Lion to see if anyone there could help.

And to her surprise, help came in several shopping carts. “Overwhelmed with joy, tears – a lot of emotions. I just really couldn’t believe it,” Sanders explained.

Both Sanders and Hannah Carlan, who also works at the school, know first hand what students face on a daily basis.

“Our families do need a lot of help especially with food. So we get donations – get Christmas help, but I’ve never seen an individual donate so much,” Carlan said.

When Wood got the call from Sanders, he gladly told them to come grab what families needed.

“He helped us ring it up. He helped us pack it into cars. He used his own vehicle to help us – he really helped us with every step of the way,” Carlan explained.

With 15 shopping carts worth of groceries, many tears of joy, and even toiletry bags for all teachers and staff, Sanders said saying “Thank You” just isn’t enough.

“We’re just overjoyed with the amount of emotions of everything going on right now,” Sanders explained. “So thankful for everything that he has done.”

Staff at the school are already planning how to show their gratitude with a token of appreciation. Mike who’s a father himself said he’s never given back quite like this, but hopes this time won’t be the last.

“We’re all here for each other and we’re all in it together,” Wood said. “I have 3 kids myself and I know I wouldn’t want them to be hungry so, if there’s kids that I can help then I’m willing to help.”

Staff at the school have already started bagging up the goods and reaching out to parents in need.

