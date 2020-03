UPDATE: The person is safely on the ground.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have asked drivers to avoid I-95 in West Florence while crews work on a high angle rescue.

West Florence Fire Rescue and How Springs Fire Rescue crews are working to rescue an employee stuck on a billboard on I-95, according to West Florence Fire.

“Please avoid the area as crew work,” the department asked.

This is a developing story. News13 is sending a crew to learn more.