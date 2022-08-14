MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – West Florence football prepares for another run at the Class 4A State Championship this season.

With most of the roster set to return, players have much to learn from. That includes a team to the Lower State Championship in 2021.

Quarterback Deuce Hudson returns for his senior campaign. He spent much of the off season in the weight room, to better his physique.

Hudson is complimented by running back Darren Lloyd, and wideout Stephen Smalls.

The Knights open the season Friday, August 19th at home against Lexington.