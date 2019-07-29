West Shawmut Day party in Ala. counts 7,000 people before police break it up

by: Mikhaela Singleton

Posted:

LANETT, AL (WRBL) – Lanett Police say around 7,000 people swarmed the community Sunday to celebrate one local neighborhood.

Patrol Commander Captain Richard Casner says despite the enormous crowd spanning around two miles the night ended smoothly. Community members say “Shawmut Day” centers around the West Shawmut neighborhood of Lanett.

What started as a community barbecue three years ago is now a major event. Capt. Casner says the city tripled its staff and even called in reinforcements from Valley, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, helicopters and drones to monitor the area.

He says aside from minor fender benders, there were no major incidents or injuries.

