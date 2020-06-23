West Virginia county reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases related to Myrtle Beach travel, total of 30

PRESTON CO, WV (WBTW) – A county in West Virginia has reported four additional cases of COVID-19 that appear to be related to an outbreak from recent travel to the Myrtle Beach area.

This brings the total number of positive cases involved in the outbreak to 30, according to the Preston County Health Department.

The county also confirmed community transmission, meaning individuals who were exposed to confirmed positives returning from Myrtle Beach have tested positive.

“This is a critical time in this outbreak,” the county warned. “Community spread has been confirmed. It is vital for individuals that have been told to quarantine by the Health Department to comply with that order.”

On Monday, a county in Ohio reported 14 people who traveled to Myrtle Beach tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Belmont County Health Department, 45 county residents recently traveled to Myrtle Beach, and out of that group, 14 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Last week, four other counties in West Virginia announced they are investigating cases among residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach: Taylor County, Kanawha County, Putman County, and Cabell County. Travel warnings were issued for the Grand Strand area.

Mark Kruea, public information director with the City of Myrtle Beach, says the travel warnings should be a wake-up call. “We may never know for sure whether the West Virginia cases originated here,” Kruea told News13, “but it certainly should be a wake-up call for everyone that COVID-19 is still with us and that everyone needs to take precautions to prevent the spread.”

“If that means wearing a mask in public and social distancing, then that’s what we need to do. This is a learning experience,” Kruea said.