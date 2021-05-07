‘We’ve been up all night’: South Carolina communities rally to find missing 16-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Family and loved ones are desperately searching for 16-year-old Diavion Corbett who went missing on May 4th.

“We’ve been up all night. We’ve been up all morning,” says Shakieba Lesston, Corbett’s mother.

Family says Corbett was wearing a white t-shirt with pink writing, lime green shorts, a black fleece jacket and white sandals. They says she is approximately 5’2 and wears purple and clear glasses.

“Everything can be worked out. We really care about your safety at this point,” says step-dad Lennon Lesston.

As each day passes, Corbett’s family is getting more and more worried; especially knowing her medical history.

Diavion Corbett

“Please, anybody. She has sickle cell, she can catch a seizure. If you know where she is, please call us,” says Shakieba Lesston.

Local activist group Stand as One is helping to rally the community for search efforts. Spokesperson Elijah Whiteside says this is even more alarming because a similar situation just recently occurred at the state’s capital.

“Please come home. It’s not worth this,” pleads Corbett’s grandmother.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating this case as a runaway. According to their report, Corbette was last seen on a CARTA bus in Downtown Charleston.

Shakeiba & Lennon Lesston

Corbett’s grandmother

“We must start having honest conversations. In light of last week’s event, where a young queen who had been missing for 3 weeks was found dead in Columbia. We as a community need to do our part in bringing Diavion home,” says Whiteside.

Corbett’s family is asking for volunteers to help form search parties and pass out flyers. They can be reached at 843-530-1886.

Elijah Whiteside, Stand as One

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.