‘We’ve thought prayerfully through it’: Surfside Beach church to keep Halloween event

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The last 12 years or so, First Baptist Church in Surfside Beach has held some sort of event around Halloween. So, the pandemic won’t stop this this year’s trunk-or -treat.

“We’ve thought prayerfully through it,” Lindsay Steelman, chairperson of the children’s committee said. “We are taking the coronavirus very seriously and we recognize that it is a real event out there and we want to protect our community while still loving them.”

In the CDC’s new guidelines, door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating are considered high risk activities that should be avoided. But with lots of prayers and planning, Steelman said the church has a lot of outdoor space for a safe night of festivities.

Unlike last year, there won’t be any games or musical performances. On the night before Halloween this year, trunks full of candy will be spread across the front yard of the church.

“The volunteers will be handing it out and they will be wearing gloves,” Steelman said. “Any time the candy is handled there will be gloves involved and fresh gloves when it’s appropriate.”

Other volunteers will manage the flow of foot traffic to help kids walk in the same direction. Pre-registration will also be required to help manage crowds.

On the night of the event, kids will have only 30-minutes of trunk-or-treating. Each slot will have a maximum of 20 kids. Steelman hopes this event will bring a bit of light to the community.

“Jesus told us to love God first and to love our neighbors second,” she said. “And that’s how we’re doing that this year to reach out to the community to offer a light in a very dark time to say that we can still have fun, but we can do it responsibly as well.”

Candy scavenger hunts, carving pumpkins with family and virtual costume contests are the CDC’s recommended alternative activities this Halloween.

