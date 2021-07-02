What makes Lake City one of the ‘nicest places in America’?

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many places can boast about their hospitality and charm but that is exactly what makes Lake City stand out from the crowd.

“I think what makes Lake City one of the nicest places is the people who live here,” Roberta Burns said.

Burns, the Marketing Manager for Artfields, nominated Lake City for Reader’s Digest’s “Nicest Places in America” for 2021 — and the small rural city made it as a top ten finalist.

So what makes Lake City so special? According to reader’s digest it’s their annual arts festival and competition, Artfields. While the Artfields collective has brought various galleries and murals to the city, it is the community that the collective is part of that makes it truly great.

Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson said Lake City was excited about making the list and worked hard to be inclusive during the challenges of the past year.

“Well in today’s world with everything that’s been going on, it’s nice to know that we still have nice people in the world,” Anderson said.

In her nomination, Burns said, “Lake City, simply put, is a family. When you come to visit, whether for a day, a week, or a month, you leave as part of the family.”

“There’s always someone who wants to have a conversation with you, wants to find out where you’re from or wants to include you in this community,” Burns said. “No matter where people visit from or how long they stay they get that same treatment.”

According to Anderson, no matter where you go, you won’t find a place more like home than Lake City.

“It’s always been said that home is where the heart is, and we have a lot of gracious hearts in the community of Lake City,” Anderson said.

Lake City is still competing for the chance to be named the top nicest place in America, and they need your help to secure the title.

The competition continues with voting by viewers. Each of the top 10 locations can be voted for once per day until July 16.

To vote for Lake City, visit the Reader’s Digest website here, and click on the heart below the box labeled “Lake City.” There is no need to enter a phone number or email address. It is as simple as visiting the site and voting.