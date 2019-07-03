WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: King Tides are expected today and tomorrow

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC WBTW) Coastal communities along the Grand Strand will experience a King Tide tonight and on July 4th.

A King Tide is an environmental phenomenon that occurs when the sun, earth and full moon align. These tides pull water well onto the shore and can cause flooding in some areas. Beaches along the South Strand are more prone to coastal flooding from King Tides than areas further North like Myrtle Beach.

Beach rescue officials warn, swimmers should take extra caution during these tides as the chance of experiencing a riptide will increase.

This will be the third King Tide of 2019, but this one coincides with the busiest beach days of the year.

Lieutenant Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says, even though there will be less beach to share during high tide, it’s important to keep a lane clear for emergency vehicles and beach patrols.

“We have a lot more people on the beach this week with less real estate and that makes it tougher for us to be out there as well,” Evans said. “We’re trying to get the information out there so we can share the beach the best we can.”

High tides in the morning are expected to be higher than normal, but the evening high tide is when you can expect the King Tide.

The rest of expected King Tides for 2019 are below:

· July 30 – August 3

· August 28 – September 1

· September 25 – October 2

· October 26-31

· November 25-28