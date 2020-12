(NEXSTAR) - The nation's top infectious disease expert isn't used to the entire country taking notice of his birthday. But this is 2020 and while Christmas may be the most anticipated birthday on the calendar, many are celebrating Dr. Anthony Fauci's December 24th birth as well.

Fauci has been perhaps the most unexpected household name of 2020 as he became the face of scientific efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Politicians, celebrities, and ordinary people have been taking time to thank the octogenarian for his leadership this year, and #DrFauciDay began trending on Twitter well before dawn.