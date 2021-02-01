Where to get a COVID test in our area through Feb. 7

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina DHEC released Monday the list of testing opportunities in our area.

COVID-19 testing in our area includes the sites below. This information is subject to change and current as of 10 a.m. Monday. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options at different locations have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

February 1, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged

February 1, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

February 2, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2515 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440. *Preregistration encouraged

February 2, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence School District Two,

119 N. Hickory St., Pamplico, SC 29583. *Preregistration encouraged

February 3, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Eliose Grice Recreation Center, 603 Green St., Marion, SC 29571. *Preregistration encouraged

February 4, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple St. Manning, SC 29102. *Preregistration encouraged

February 4, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Hwy. 17 North, Little River, SC 29582. *Preregistration encouraged

February 5, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

February 5, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnettsville Baptist Church, 106 Manville Saint Charles Rd., Bishopville, SC 29010. *Preregistration encouraged

February 1-5, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. No appointment is necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC 29566

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

February 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 2, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 3, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 5, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 7, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

February 1-5, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., sponsored by MAKO, daily testing at the following health department sites. For more information or pre-registration, visit https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup or call 1-919-390-3060.

Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

