Where to get a COVID test through Nov. 8 in our area

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released a list of where you can receive a COVID-19 test in our area.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Free DHEC Testing:

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.

November 2, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

November 2, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lake City First Baptist Church, 135 S. Church St., Lake City, SC 29560.

November 3, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Darlington Technical College SIMT Bldg., 1951 Pisgah Rd., Florence, SC 29501.

November 3, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2515 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440.

November 4, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Old Wellman Golf Course, 436 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555.

November 4, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 701 St. John St., Kingstree, SC 29556.

November 5, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Rd., Bucksport, SC 29527.

November 5, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Screven Baptist Church, 2221 South Island Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440.

November 6, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Old Hemingway Hospital/EMS Base, 2266 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway, SC 29554.

November 6, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Wild Water and Wheels, 910 US 17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.

November 7, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, CD Joyner Auditorium, 161 Elizabeth St., Marion, SC 29571.

Partner Testing:

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

November 2, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Dr., Dillon, SC. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

November 4, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 4, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 4, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 5, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 5, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 5, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 8, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 8, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 8, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

