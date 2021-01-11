Where to get tested for COVID-19 in our area this week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announce Monday COVID-19 testing sites in our area.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

January 11, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Trinity UMC, 706 14th Ave South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. *

January 11, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E College Ave, Hartsville, SC 29560. *

January 12, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Liberty Baptist Church, 651 E. Main St., Timmonsville, SC 29161. *

January 12, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, St Matthew AME, 401 Elkin Rd., Hamer, SC 29547. *

January 13, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Sellers Community Center, 2635 Main St. Sellers, SC 29592. *

January 13, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lake City 1st Baptist Church, 135 S. Church St., Lake City, SC 29560. *

January 14, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Old Wellman Golf Course, 436 South Georgetown Hwy, Johnsonville, SC 29555. *

January 14, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Trinity Church of Clio

300 Society St, Clio, SC 29525. * January 15, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *

January 15, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Gethsemane Apostolic Church, 769 Hwy 76W Lynchburg, SC 29080. *

January 11-15, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * call 1-855-472-3432 or scdhec.gov/gettested.

*Preregistration encouraged, call 1-855-472-3432 or visit here.

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC 29566

Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

January 11, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lake View CareSouth Carolina, 103 N Kemper St, Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 11, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St, Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 11, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marlboro CareSouth Carolina, 3080 Highway 15-401, E Dr, McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 11, 2021, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 11, 2021, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 11, 2021, 9 a.m. –4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 12, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 12, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 12, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dollar General, 2594 SC-9 E, Clio, SC 29525. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 12, 2021, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 12, 2021, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 12, 2021, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 13, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bishopville Chamber of Commerce, 102 N. Main Street, Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 13, 2021, 9 a.m. –1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon CareSouth Carolina, 207 Monroe St, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 13, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 13, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library of Marlboro County, 203 Fayetteville Ave, Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 13, 2021, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 13, 2021, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 13, 2021, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 14, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Latta CareSouth Carolina, 122 Latimer St, Latta, SC 29565. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 14, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Shell Gas Station, 4501 SC-9 W, Wallace, SC 29596. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 14, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W Tatum Ave, McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 14, 2021, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 14, 2021, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 14, 2021, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 15, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lake View CareSouth Carolina, 103 N Kemper St, Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 15, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd, Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 15, 2021, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College – Bennettsville Campus, 131 S Marlboro St, Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 15, 2021, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 15, 2021, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 15, 2021, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 16, 2021, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 16, 2021, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 16, 2021, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 17, 2021, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 17, 2021, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 17, 2021, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Monday. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.