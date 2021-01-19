Where to get tested for COVID-19 in our area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update for COVID-19 testing opportunities in our area.

COVID-19 testing in our area includes the sites below. This information is subject to change and current as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit here for the most current information.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

January 19, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, The Rock Church, 1408 Millpond Rd, Conway, SC 29526. *Preregistration encouraged

January 19, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coward Church of God, 123 Lynch Rd, Coward, SC 29530. *Preregistration encouraged

January 20, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585. *Preregistration encouraged

January 20, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd, Kingstree, SC 29556. *Preregistration encouraged

January 21, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Old Hemingway Hospital/EMS Base, 2266 Hemingway Hwy, Hemingway, SC 29554. *Preregistration encouraged

January 21, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Rd, Bucksport, SC 29527. *Preregistration encouraged

January 22, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501. *Preregistration encouraged

January 22, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, McColl Church of God, 327 E. McLaurin Ave, McColl, SC 29570. *Preregistration encouraged

January 23, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, St. James High School, 10800 Highway 707, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. *Preregistration encouraged

January 19-22, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432, or visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC 29566

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

January 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Ashley Park Apartments, 214 Chappell Dr., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W Tatum Ave, McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Society Hill CareSouth Carolina, 737 S Main St, Society Hill, SC 29593. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Shell Gas Station, 4501 SC-9 W, Wallace, SC 29596. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bishopville CareSouth Carolina, 545 Sumter Hwy, Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bennettsville CareSouth Carolina Inc, 999 Cheraw St, Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Mended Hearts Ministries, 1486 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington, SC 29532. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC 29709, across from Chesterfield County DSS. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, 102 N Main St, Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bennettsville CareSouth Carolina, 999 Cheraw St, Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd, Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lee County Senior Apartments, 318 Chappell Dr, Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, McColl CareSouth Carolina, 3080 Highway 15-401 E, McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 19-22, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., sponsored by MAKO, daily testing at the following health department sites. For more information or pre-registration, visit https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup or call 1-919-390-3060. Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150



Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community.

It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.

