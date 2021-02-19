Where to get tested for COVID in our area through Feb. 28

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina DHEC has released a list of free COVID testing sites in both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Friday. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for the most current information.

Free DHEC Testing:

DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

February 22, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560.

February 23, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

February 23, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Hemingway EMS Base, 2266 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway, SC 29554.

February 24, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Marion County Administration, 2523 East Hwy. 76, Marion, SC 29571.

February 24, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526.

February 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.

February 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Old Wellman Golf Course, 436 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555.

February 26, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

February 26, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501.

February 22-26, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.