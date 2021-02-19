Where to get tested for COVID in our area through Feb. 28

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina DHEC has released a list of free COVID testing sites in both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.
This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Friday. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for the most current information.
Free DHEC Testing:
DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
- February 22, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560.
- February 23, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
- February 23, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Hemingway EMS Base, 2266 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway, SC 29554.
- February 24, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Marion County Administration, 2523 East Hwy. 76, Marion, SC 29571.
- February 24, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526.
- February 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
- February 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Old Wellman Golf Course, 436 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555.
- February 26, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
- February 26, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501.
- February 22-26, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Partner Testing
Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lamar Library, 103 E. Main St., Lamar, SC 29069. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, SC 29565. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Shell Gas Station, 4501 SC-9 W., Wallace, SC 29596. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bishopville High School Old Gym, 600 N. Main St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dollar General, 2594 SC-9 E., Clio, SC 29525. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Lake View, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina Bishopville, 545 Sumter Hwy., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Society Hill, 737 S. Main St., Society Hill, SC 29593. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Ashwood School Gymnasium and Auditorium, Ashwood School Rd., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library of Marlboro County, 203 Fayetteville, Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Mended Hearts Ministries, 1486 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington, SC 29532. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Dillon, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Peppertree Apartments, 120 Woodward St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Bennettsville, 999 Cheraw St., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina McColl, 3080 Hwy. 15-401 E., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, SC 29565. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, MM Levy Park, 420 E. Church Street, Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.