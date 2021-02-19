Where to get tested for COVID in our area through Feb. 28

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina DHEC has released a list of free COVID testing sites in both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Friday. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for the most current information.

Free DHEC Testing:

DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

  • February 22, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560.
  • February 23, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
  • February 23, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Hemingway EMS Base, 2266 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway, SC 29554.
  • February 24, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Marion County Administration, 2523 East Hwy. 76, Marion, SC 29571.
  • February 24, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526.
  • February 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
  • February 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Old Wellman Golf Course, 436 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555.
  • February 26, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
  • February 26, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501.
  • February 22-26, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. visit scdhec.gov/gettested.  

Partner Testing 
Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lamar Library, 103 E. Main St., Lamar, SC 29069. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, SC 29565. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Shell Gas Station, 4501 SC-9 W., Wallace, SC 29596. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bishopville High School Old Gym, 600 N. Main St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 22, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dollar General, 2594 SC-9 E., Clio, SC 29525. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Lake View, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina Bishopville, 545 Sumter Hwy., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event. 
  • February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 23, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Society Hill, 737 S. Main St., Society Hill, SC 29593. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Ashwood School Gymnasium and Auditorium, Ashwood School Rd., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library of Marlboro County, 203 Fayetteville, Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment. 
  • February 24, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Mended Hearts Ministries, 1486 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington, SC 29532. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Dillon, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Peppertree Apartments, 120 Woodward St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Bennettsville, 999 Cheraw St., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina McColl, 3080 Hwy. 15-401 E., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, SC 29565. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, MM Levy Park, 420 E. Church Street, Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
  • February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
  • February 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather maps

Trending stories