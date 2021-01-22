Where to get tested for COVID in our area through the end of January

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released a list of the COVID-19 testing opportunities in in our area through the end of January.

COVID-19 testing in our area includes the sites below. This information is subject to change and current as of 10 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options at different locations have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

January 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged

January 25, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

January 26, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Open Bible Baptist Church, 180 Old Manning Rd., Sumter, SC 29150. *Preregistration encouraged

January 26, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Palmetto St. Church of God,

3132 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. *Preregistration encouraged

January 27, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Marion County Administration, 2523 East Hwy. 76, Marion, SC 29571. *Preregistration encouraged

January 27, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Seasons at Prince Creek West, HOA Amenity Center, 130 Grand Cypress Way, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. *Preregistration encouraged

January 28, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris, SC 29569. *Preregistration encouraged

January 28, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pearl Whack Community Center, 81 Society St., Greeleyville, SC 29056. *Preregistration encouraged

January 29, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

January 29, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Mt. Clair Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 E. Main St., Lake City, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged

January 25-29, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432, or visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River, SC 29566

Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

January 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lamar Library, 103 E. Main St., Lamar, SC 29069. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 25, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bishopville High School Old Gym, 600 N. Main St., Bishopville, SC 29010, *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon CareSouth Carolina, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bishopville CareSouth Carolina, 545 Sumter Hwy., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Society Hill CareSouth Carolina, 737 S. Main St., Society Hill, SC 29593. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lake View CareSouth Carolina, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 27, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Ashwood Gym, 160 Ashwood School Rd., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Mended Hearts Ministries, 1486 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington, SC 29532. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Peppertree Apartments, 120 Woodward St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 29, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 29, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 29, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 29, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon CareSouth, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 29, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 29, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, MM Levy Park, 420 E. Church St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

January 30, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 30, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 30, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 31, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 31, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 31, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

January 25-29, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., sponsored by MAKO, daily testing at the following health department sites. For more information or pre-registration, visit https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup or call 1-919-390-3060. Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150



Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.