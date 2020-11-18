Where to get tested for COVID in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As COVID cases continue to flourish, testing continues to be an important step to stop the spread. Here’s a list of places you can get tested in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
Free DHEC Testing:
DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Get your results within 72 hours. *Preregistration encouraged scdhec.gov/gettested.
- Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 113 N. Tanyard St., Timmonsville
- Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
- Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Screven Baptist Church, 2221 South Island Rd., Georgetown
- Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville
- Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wild Water and Wheels, 910 US 17 BUS, Surfside Beach
- Nov. 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mullins Town Hall, 151 E. Front St., Mullins
- Nov. 18-22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary.
Local health departments include:
- Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield
- Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning
- Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway
- Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington
- Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon
- Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence
- Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown
- Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville
- Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City
- Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville
- Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Ste. B, Mullins
- Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville
- Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach
- Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N., Little River
- Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter
- Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
Partner Testing
Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
- Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Latta CareSouth Carolina, 122 Latimer St., Latta. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 18, 2 – 4 p.m. sponsored by Little River Medical Center, LRMC- Little River Center, 4303 Live Oak Dr., Little River.
- Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Mended Heart Ministries, 1486 Harry Byrd Blvd., Darlington. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina Center, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian W.E. Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
**Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.**
Be Positive You’re Negative
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours.
