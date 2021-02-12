Where to get tested for COVID through Feb. 21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the list of testing opportunities in our area.
This information is subject to change and current as of 10 a.m. Friday. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
Be Positive You’re Negative
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.
Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.
Free DHEC Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options at different locations have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
- February 15, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Community Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 15, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 16, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Sam Carbis Solutions, 1454 Ebenezer Rd., Darlington, SC 29532. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 16, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, First Baptist Church, 219 Cleland St., Georgetown, SC 29440. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 17, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, City of Marion Fire Station 1, 1107 E. Bond St., Marion, SC 29571. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Rd., Bucksport, SC 29527. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 18, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Hwy 17 N., Little River, SC 29582. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 18, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pearl Whack Community Center, 81 Society St., Greeleyville, SC 29056. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 19, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 19, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501. *Preregistration encouraged
- February 16-19, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. These locations will be closed on Monday, February 15, for President’s Day. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
- Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
- Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
- Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
- Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
- Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
- Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
- Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
- Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
- Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
- Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
- Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC 29566
- Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
Partner Testing
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Hartsville, 1268 S. 4th St., Hartsville, SC 29550. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 115 West Church St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina McColl, 3080 Highway 15-401 E., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl, SC 29570. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Dillon, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, SC 29520. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Ashley Park Apartments, 214 Chappell Dr., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 16, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Coach TB Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St., Hartsville, SC 29550. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Care South Carolina Lake View, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, SC 29563. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Shell Gas Station, 4501 SC-9 W., Wallace, SC 29596. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Bishopville, 545 Sumter Hwy., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Bennettsville, 999 Cheraw St., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Mended Hearts Ministries, 1486 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington, SC 29532. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, SC 29565. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, 102 N. Main St., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Northeastern Technical College, Bennettsville Campus, 610 SC-9, Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 18, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian Wright Edelman Public Library of Marlboro County, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, CareSouth Carolina Dillon, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, SC 29536. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lynches River Apartments, 121 Academy Rd., Bishopville, SC 29010. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 20, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University-KK Parking Lot, 265 University Blvd., Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Conway Parks and Recreation, 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- February 15-19, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., sponsored by MAKO, daily testing at the following health department sites. For more information or pre-registration, visit https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup or call 1-919-390-3060.o Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
- Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
- Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150