Where to get tested for COVID through Feb. 21

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the list of testing opportunities in our area.

This information is subject to change and current as of 10 a.m. Friday. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.

Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options at different locations have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

February 15, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Community Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

February 15, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29560. *Preregistration encouraged

February 16, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Sam Carbis Solutions, 1454 Ebenezer Rd., Darlington, SC 29532. *Preregistration encouraged

February 16, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, First Baptist Church, 219 Cleland St., Georgetown, SC 29440. *Preregistration encouraged

February 17, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, City of Marion Fire Station 1, 1107 E. Bond St., Marion, SC 29571. *Preregistration encouraged

February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Rd., Bucksport, SC 29527. *Preregistration encouraged

February 18, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Hwy 17 N., Little River, SC 29582. *Preregistration encouraged

February 18, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pearl Whack Community Center, 81 Society St., Greeleyville, SC 29056. *Preregistration encouraged

February 19, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. *Preregistration encouraged

February 19, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501. *Preregistration encouraged

February 16-19, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. These locations will be closed on Monday, February 15, for President’s Day. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: visit scdhec.gov/gettested. Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC 29566 Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556



