Where to get tested for COVID through Nov. 29 in our area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Heading in to Thanksgiving, health officials say it’s important to get tested before traveling home to see family; here’s where you can get a test for free near you.

COVID-19 testing in the Pee Dee (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 8 a.m.

Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Pre-registration encouraged – scdhec.gov/gettested.

Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach

Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, The Rock Church, 1408 Mill Pond Rd., Conway

Nov. 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris

Nov. 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island

Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree

Nov. 25, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, North Strand Recreation Center, 120 S. Hwy. 57, Little River

Nov. 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, CD Joyner Auditorium, 161 Elizabeth St., Marion

Nov. 23 –25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432 or on-line: Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Ste. B, Mullins Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21 st Ave N., Myrtle Beach Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy. 57 N., Little River Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Ste. A, Kingstree

or on-line:

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon Department of Social Services (DSS), 1211 S.C.-34, Dillon. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina Center, 500 W. Blvd., Chesterfield. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marlboro-Clio Dollar General, 2594 SC-9, Clio. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lake View CareSouth Carolina Center, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Nov. 25, 2 – 4 p.m., sponsored by Little River Medical Center, LRMC-Carolina Forest, 4220 Carolina Exchange Dr., Myrtle Beach. Call 843-663-8003 to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 27, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 27, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 27, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 28, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Nov. 29, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.