Where you can go today to honor veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach will host a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony today to honor our service members.

This morning at 11 A.M., veterans, military members and the community will gather at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center plaza to hear music from the Festive Brass group and a series of speakers.

The military has a long history in Myrtle Beach as the City was home to an Air Force base.

City officials tell News13, they have worked to preserve that history here with places like Warbird Park and historical markers placed throughout the city.

“We have a long military history here in Myrtle Beach,” City spokesman, Mark Kruea said. “For nearly 50 years we had an Air Force base, we had an Army Air Core base before the Cold War existed. So we had a lot of Veterans come through here and who came back here to live, so we are very much about that military tradition.”

The City of Myrtle Beach traditionally holds a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony similar to this event, but Kruea says this year the Veterans Day Ceremony will not only honor those who served, but also those who plan to.

“This year we are going to have the Oath of Office ceremony for some of our young recruits who are joining up to serve our U.S. military.”