Where your child can get free meals during the summer

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)

Summer is an increasingly difficult time for students who struggle with hunger.

James Pasley is the executive director and CEO for the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Center.

Pasley tells News13 the EOC sponsors about 1,100 meals a day for children at 39 sites across Horry,Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

“Nutrition is a major part of a child’s ability to learn, Pasley said. “In order to maintain that, this program supplements that for the summer,” Pasley said.

For other locations where your child can get a free lunch throughout Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties, click here.

Horry County Schools offers free lunches to kids under 18 at the following schools on Monday- Thursday:

June 12-July 18 11:00-11:30

Carolina Forest Elementary

Conway Elementary

June 17-July 18 10:00-11:00

Forestbrook Middle

HC Education Center

Myrtle Beach Middle

North MB Middle

Whittemore Park Middle

June 10-August 2

Socastee High: 10:45-11:15

North MB High: 11:00:-11:30

Myrtle Beach High: 9:00-11:00

Loris High: 10:30-11:00

Green Sea Floyd’s High: 11:15-11:35

Conway High: 10:00-10:30

June 17-August 2 11:00-1145

Carolina Forest High

Darlington County Schools is offering free breakfast from 7:00-9:00 and lunch from 11:00-1:00 Monday-Thursday at locations below:

Darlington Middle

Darlington High

Hartsville Middle

Rosenwald Elementary/Middle

Spaulding Middle School

Thornwell School for the Arts

Florence County School District Three:

June 10-28 Monday-Friday

Lake City Early College High School 7:30 A.M.-9:00 A.M. and 11-noon

