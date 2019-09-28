White bows on mailboxes along murdered carrier’s route; people feel ‘unsafe’

WILLIAMSBURG, SC (WBTW) – People who knew Irene Pressley, the mail carrier who was shot and killed on her route, describe her as a loving person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

White bows are attached to each mailbox along Iren’s route to honor her. “Work out here 22 years and then get killed doing her job, it’s sad,” said Wilma Smith, who lives on the route. “I don’t know what’s going on with people.”

Irene was killed in the Andrews area Monday afternoon. The Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. No suspects have been identified nor has a possible motive for the shooting been released.



“She always kept a smile on her face and always tried to help people out when she could,” said Waynette Morris, who lives on Irene’s route. “You know someone got murder. It’s not something simple – they took a lady’s life.”

Many of those who live on Irene’s route say what happened to her has made them more aware of what’s going on around the community.

“We’ve had to get dogs just to keep a sense of safety for us because we have children and it’s really scary,” said Waynette Morris. “It’s hit us close to home.”

“I can’t sleep at night since it happened,” said Wilma Smith. “Even in the daytime. Here I am out in the yard working, but we have to continue doing stuff.