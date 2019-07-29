Who are the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) — Three people were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting Sunday evening.

Police confirmed the ages and genders of the victims Monday morning:

6-year-old boy, Stephen Romero

13-year-old girl

Man in his 20’s

The family of the 6-year-old boy confirmed his identity to KRON4 Sunday night.

Romero’s grandmother, Maribel Romero, said he was “always kind, happy and, you know, playful.”

“This is really hard, there’s no words to describe (it),” she said. “He was such a happy kid, I don’t think that this is fair.”

The identities of the other two victims who were killed have not yet been released.

Police were able to shot and kill the gunman within a minute of him opening fire on the crowd.

The shooting left 15 other injured.

Check back for updates as this story develops