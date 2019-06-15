Wife of missing Georgetown County man arrested

Deputies have arrested Irene Clodfelter, wife of Hubert Lee Clodfelter who was reported missing according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Irene is charged with two counts of obstructing justice and remains in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Coldfelter’s daughter has told the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office that she has been unable to contact her father for two years back in March.

According to a report from the GCSO, Clodfelter’s daughter said she hasn’t contacted her father in two years and has tried several times to reach him on his cell phone.

Clodfelter’s daughter reported to police that his wife answers the phone and gives a reason why she hasn’t heard from him, the report said. The daughter also told police she has spoken with Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors, who reportedly said they haven’t seen or heard from him in about two years.

Anyone with information about Clodfelter’s location is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.